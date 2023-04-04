 Skip to main content
Mosaic Life Care receives accreditation for groundbreaking procedure

Mosaic Cardiovascular Care Clinic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care recently won accreditation for its transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure.

TAVR is a minimally-invasive procedure that inserts a new aortic heart valve without removing the old valve. TAVR is for patients with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis who are at low to greater risk for open surgical therapy. 

Mosaic Life Care Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Arvind Sharma said TAVR can require 12 to 15 people in the room to perform the procedure. 

"This is probably one of the big operations that we have done, and yet, it is less invasive, and that is what makes me very happy to be part of leading this team, and also having to work with this team of specialists that are really interested in doing the best for the patient. ... It's a symphony of expertise really to make it happen for the patient," Sharma said.

Mosaic Life Care was awarded the certification based on the staff's ability to meet standards for multidisciplinary teams, formalized training, shared decision-making and registry performance. 

"Having an external body look at our data, and it gave accreditation to that effect really validates what our patients can expect while coming to Mosaic," Sharma said. "That it is a standard of care that we subscribe to, and we would like to attain that for every patient that hits our door. And that all the data is reported, and we are continuously being assessed."

Mosaic Life Care is now one of only two hospitals in Missouri to earn the American College of Cardiology Accreditation for the TAVR procedure. 

Sharma said Mosaic Life Care strives to be assessed at higher standards. 

"We may be a small hospital in this community compared to bigger hospitals in the city," Sharma said. "But we hold a standard that you can rest assured coming here that you will get the best care."