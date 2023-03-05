Mosaic Life Care transitions electronic medical record to Epic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care has transitioned to Epic as the new electronic medical platform.
As of March 4, Mosaic patients now have a new patient portal that is powered by Epic's MyChart. according to a news release. Current Mosaic portal users need to create a new account to become MyChart users. Information on how to create an account can be found here.
The health care facility warns that as Mosaic continues to learn the Epic system, patients might have longer clinic times due to Mosaic updating information and documentation. Mosaic adds that patients may also experience longer wait times on the phone or it may take longer to hear back from a care team during the learning phase.
Mosaic will continue to provide read-only access to the old portal for at least six months.