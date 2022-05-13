Mosaic nurse recognized for helping child in danger

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A nurse at Mosaic Life Care was recognized after she helped a child out of danger.
On May 6, Alex Bonde's son fell through an unsecured storm grate near Boudreaux's. A woman immediately climbed down to comfort Bonde's son.
The hospital said that Bonde, a wrote a post on social media looking for the woman as she did not get the chance to thank her.
Mosaic's Director of Medical Surgical Telemetry, Jennifer Karr discovered the post. “The author of the post is a new tech we just hired within the last two weeks.”
Karr read through the comments and discovered the woman that helped Bonde's son was Kori Hixon, an R.N. at the hospital.
"You know, nobody was down there yet. And I was like 'I gotta go down there. I can't let him be alone,'" said Hixon. "You know, because he's crying and I wanted to make sure like he didn't hit his head or kind of check over him a little bit. And he was fine. He was able to answer my questions and he was just so brave."
After thanking Hixon, Bonde said "It's an amazing, amazing opportunity to actually see her and reward her. There's no price that could ever repay her for you know, the comfort that she gave my baby."
Hixon received four tickets to an upcoming Kansas City Royals from Mosaic Life Care in recognition of her selfless act.