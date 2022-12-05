Mosaic sees increase in flu, RSV cases

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As flu and RSV cases continue to rise, mosaic is seeing an influx of patients with those illnesses.
Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Davin Turner says they are seeing a dramatic spike in the number of flu and RSV cases, as well as a continued rise and fall of Covid cases in the state.
"We are seeing large numbers of folks coming to the emergency room, our hospital census is running over 250 here in St. Joe. Albany and Maryville are also seeing higher volumes just because of the influenza we're seeing in the region. So that emergency room can be very busy. You may have extended waits for your illness. Yes you’re sick, but you're only mildly ill. That's why we recommend you seek care at your [principal care physician], virtual visits, possible urgent care,” Dr. Turner says.
Symptoms of the flu include body aches, fever, chills, headache, shortness of breath, fatigue, weakness, runny nose, as well as others displayed on your screen.
If you are experiencing flu symptoms, mosaic recommends scheduling a virtual visit, contacting your primary care doctor, or calling the mosaic nurse line. For more severe symptoms, Mosaic recommends visiting Urgent Care.
To prevent the flu, doctors recommend taking the influenza vaccine, washing your hands, using hand sanitizer, and avoiding touching your face.