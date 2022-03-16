Mosaic, Western to develop healthcare workers with new program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care and Missouri Western State University will develop and train respiratory therapists in a new program.
On Tuesday, Mosaic announced the Foundation will provide $500,000 to kickstart a respiratory therapist program at Missouri Western.
Since the pandemic began, Mosaic has seen an increase in need of respiratory therapists to provide care for patients battling with Covid-19 and other respiratory issues.
Both the hospital and the university believe this program will create a pipeline of training that will directly impact the student and the community.
"We are so excited for this program," said Danielle Steele, Mosaic Life Care's Associate Director of Respiratory. "Once they (students) get past their second clinical, we will actually be able to hire him on his student hires. So that is a great benefit for them, but also us so that we can form those relationships with those students. So we're very excited a lot of our staff that we have now have to drive 50 miles to get to a respiratory college, it will be great for the community to have that college right here.”
The program will allow Missouri Western State University to create a new Interprofessional Lab for its health care programs, including the new Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Therapy program. The Mosaic gift supplements a $444,152 GEER Excels grant from the State of Missouri, Mosaic said in a press release on Tuesday.
"I am absolutely stunned at the support not only from the university, but the partnership with Mosaic," said David Northrop, who started at Missouri Western three months to kickstart the respiratory program. "We are going to be able to simulate real life patient care on a mannequin. And when I say simulate, there are these mannequins that are able to move and talk and display what you would see in a hospital setting."
"We have a regional need for all kinds of health care professions," said Crystal Harris, the university's Dean of College of Health and Science. "And this space is going to allow our students to really get hands on learning, where they're going to have opportunities to practice high intensity skills, they'll have cutting edge things to practice with, that will allow them and prepare them to go out and practice when they actually take care of patients."
The Interprofessional Lab in Murphy Hall will provide space and equipment for both the new respiratory therapy program as well as a common area for all students in all of Missouri Western’s health career programs to practice technical skills and simulation together.
The Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Therapy program was approved by the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development in 2021 and is seeking accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care. It will begin this fall.