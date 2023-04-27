Mother of murder victim honored for service Thursday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) For the first time in three years, victim advocates gathered together at the Fulkerson Center this morning to honor those lost to crime and present one St. Joseph resident the Crime Victims' Service Award. The award is the first of its kind in Northwest Missouri.
"I'll never, ever forget it. I mean, every breath I take, I can feel my son," said Gloria Watson, the Mother of Daniel Watson, Jr., one of two people murdered nearly 19 years ago.
Watson was unaware all morning that she was the guest of honor this morning at The Crime Victims Advocate Breakfast, so she did what she always does, she gave out hugs and filmed the event with her iPad. Little did she know, it was these things that she does each and every day that we're about to be talked about in front of a roomful of St. Joseph's bravest and best.
"If you are ever a victim of crime, she is your go-to person. She's been through it all and has probably seen it all. I love her to death, I'm so thankful for her," said Jamie Jaramillo, Mother of 17-year-old murder victim, Kaytlin Root who was killed in Krug Park.
Watson knows this Mother's heartbreak all too well, she not only lost her son Daniel, but his fiancee Dawn Thornton the same day. While many families struggle for years in their fight for justice following the death of a loved one, Watson has learned that the Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney's office and the detectives on the case become like family.
In the hallway, outside of the auditorium in the Fulkerson Center at MWSU, various posters which depict the idea that there doesn't need to be even one more victim.
St. Joseph was one of the first in the country to have a Victim's Rights Advocate in the county prosecutor's office, and for the heartbroken, it's a close-knit community.
"I didn't expect anything. They helped me to get through what I've been through, and I help them, but I just love this, I just love this, I did not expect this," said Watson.
"I can reach out to her at any time if I have questions or problems, or just need a friend to talk to, she is an awesome lady," said Jaramillo.