Motorcycle no-helmet deaths increase

(MISSOURI) Recent motorcycles accidents in St. Joseph are bringing attention to the Show-Me-State's optional helmet law.
According to Sgt. Shane Hux of Troop H, there are 84 fatal motorcycle accidents this year and 46 of those, helmets were not used.
"A lot of those are speed related as far as to the motorcycle drivers, but not always, you know, the motorcycle operator should be a very good defensive driver, because they never know when a car is gonna pull out in front of them. So they're always thinking three seconds ahead," said Sgt. Hux.
On August 28, 2020, the state of Missouri made it optional for motorcyclists to wear helmets. Sgt. Hux said since the law has changed, the number of motor cycle fatalities where a helmet was not worn has skyrocketed.
Here is a look at recent statistics:
2017 deaths: 108 deaths, 13 not wearing a helmet,
2018: 95 deaths, 7 not wearing a helmet,
2019: 118 deaths, 10 not wearing a helmet,
2020: 111 deaths, 20 not wearing a helmet,
2021: 152 deaths, 78 not wearing a helmet,
2022: 84 deaths, 46 not wearing a helmet.
Sgt. Hux says wearing a helmet is the safest option for motorcyclists since seatbelts are not worn while riding the vehicle. Other safety options are wearing eye-gear, leather clothing and wearing bright colors.
The Missouri state law does permit motorcycle drivers 26 and under to wear a helmet. The law also states those not wearing a helmet must have insurance.