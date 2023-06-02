M'Shoogy's Emergency Animal Rescue asking for community help to locate the owners of two abandoned dogs

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) M'Shoogy's Emergency Animal Rescue is calling on community members to help locate the owners of two dogs found in critical and fatal conditions earlier this week. The sister company of Angel's Vet Express announced a reward of $1,000 for each dog owner found, in relation to these cases.
The first dog, discovered on Memorial Day near Hyde Park in St. Joseph, was identified as a blind, black miniature Schnauzer, approximately 10 years old. He was found at Casey's infested with fleas and maggots.
The rescue team was able to trace the dog's microchip back to a mill called Puppy Palace in Hollywood, Florida.
Just days later, a second dog was found in a fatal condition on Wednesday. The dog, identified as a Rat Terrier, was discovered in the Platte River, east of Savannah.
The dog was found unresponsive, wearing a blue collar, in a ziptied cloth bag, seemingly thrown off an embankment into the water.
Both instances aren't unlike many seen before by the animal rescue, and the circumstances of each has prompted a call for help from the community to catch those responsible for the possible deliberate cruelty towards each animal.
Gary Silverglat, co-founder of Angel's Vet and M'Shoogy's, expressed his concern over these distressing cases and the need for help from the community: "We need that public's input to find out who did this, because this is against the law."
Silverglat says that the help from customers and supporters in most of their previous cases has helped them eventually track down the responsible individuals. "We need help...It is really hard to do, but someone knows who they are. Someone who's seen these dogs, relatives, friends, somebody," said Silverglat.
The organization relies heavily on the support and cooperation of the community to combat such cases of animal cruelty and neglect. Local residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities involving animals.
If you have any information that can assist in identifying the owners of these dogs, contact M'Shoogy's Emergency Animal Rescue at 816-324-5824.