MSHP urges drivers to be cautious of winter weather

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) As the threat of a winter storm approaches, it's time to brush off those winter weather driving skills.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is preparing to have as many troopers on duty as possible for potential storm-related accidents.
With a limited number of troopers available though, it is important to take precautions and plan ahead.
"The first and most important thing is really about evaluating the trip. Is it really necessary to go out?...If not, the best advice is: don't go." Says Troop H Public Information Officer Jake Angle.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol urges those who are making those necessary trips to slow down and adjust speeds according to the road conditions.
"Speed is the number one contributing factor when we talk about people sliding off the road or being involved in traffic crashes during winter weather. Slow down," Angle continues.
It is also recommended that drivers keep an emergency kit in their cars. This can include: extra clothing, antifreeze, a cell phone charger, ice scraper, and more.
Be sure to also check MoDot's traveler information map to check current road conditions before heading out.
Most importantly, stay safe and avoid the roads, if possible.