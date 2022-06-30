Multi-vehicle accident on I-29 sends four to the hospital

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Traffic along I-29 was at a standstill for over an hour this afternoon after a multi vehicle crash sending four people to Mosaic Life Care.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m. on northbound I-29 just north of Mitchell Avenue.
A box truck struck a vehicle that was being towed behind a Cadillac Escalade. The Escalade went off the west side of the highway into the median.
The box truck lost control and struck a Ford Explorer that was pushed into a Ford Fusion.
The box truck went off the west side of the highway and struck the cable barrier.
The Ford Explorer overturned and came to rest on its wheels in the roadway facing south.
The Fusion began to spin and struck a Honda Civic before going off the east side of the road. The Civic was able to come to a controlled stop.
Two juveniles and one adult suffered minor injuries.
One person, the driver of the Ford Explorer, suffered serious injuries.