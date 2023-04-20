Multiple agencies, organizations raise awareness of distracted driving

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Multiple agencies and organizations across Missouri are working to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving.
On Monday, April 24 AAA Missouri, MoDOT, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, state legislatures, and traffic safety organizations will hold an event for Distracted Driving Awareness Day at the Missouri State Capitol.
The event begins at 10:30 a.m. with speakers giving remarks at 11:15 a.m.
The day will also recognize high schools and businesses with traffic safety awards.
South Harrison High School will be one of the schools to receive the "Buckle Up Phone Down Showdown" award.