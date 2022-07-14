Multiple arrests made following special operation in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Several area law enforcement agencies carried out a special operation Wednesday night, resulting in 34 traffic stops and 15 arrests.
The St. Joseph Police Department reports 40 officers, the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol teamed-up for a special helicopter operation designed to target fleeing vehicles. The Andrew County Sheriff's Department and Country Club Village Police Department assisted the operation as support agencies.
SJPD reports 34 traffic stops were made with eight attempted traffic stops.
Law enforcement made 15 arrests with charges consisting of both city and state warrants. Arrests were also made on investigative charges such as resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm, driving while intoxicated, and fugitive from out of state.