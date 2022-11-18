Multiple injured in two accidents on I-29 Friday afternoon

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Multiple people were injured after two accidents on Southbound Interstate 29 around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Stephen Smith, 34 of St. Joseph, was driving at a high rate of speed in the grass median passing cars. Smith returned to the road and rear-ended a vehicle driven by Zoie Riggs, 21 of Raymore.
Both vehicles travelled off the west side of the road and collided with an embankment. Riggs' vehicle came to a rest on the west side of the road. Smith's vehicle went back across the southbound lanes and came to a rest in the median.
Both drivers were taken to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries. The patrol reports both were wearing seat belts.
Following the first crash, the Highway Patrol reports that a three-vehicle crash occurred as traffic became congested on I-29.
Dennis Dunning, 83 of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, was stopped for congestion. Diane Slusarski, 70 of Duncan, Nebraska, slowed down to merge behind Dunning when she was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by Tracy Okansen, 60 of Mountain Iron, Minnesota. As a result, Slusarski was pushed into Dunning's vehicle.
Dunning, a passenger, Diana Dunning, 80, and Okansen were all taken to Mosaic Life Care with moderate injuries. Slusarski and James Slusarski, 72, were taken to Mosaic with serious injuries.
The highway patrol reports all five people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.