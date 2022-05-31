 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...REPLACES FLOOD ADVISORY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Kansas, including the following counties,
Atchison KS, Johnson KS, Leavenworth and Wyandotte. Portions of
Missouri, including the following counties, Buchanan, Caldwell,
Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Jackson, Platte and Ray.

* WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 845 AM CDT, emergency management reported heavy rain in
the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Shawnee,
Lenexa, Leavenworth, Leawood, Liberty, Gladstone, Prairie
Village, Gardner, Lansing, Excelsior Springs, Merriam,
Mission, Smithville, Kearney, Bonner Springs and Richmond.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Multiple people injured in Platte county motorcycle crash

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) Three people from St. Joseph were taken to the hospital yesterday morning following a crash involving three motorcycles.

According to the Platte County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred as three motorcycles were driving west on 92 Highway just before noon.

The driver of the first motorcycle was a 55-year-old man from St. Joseph and a 40-year-old female passenger, also from St. Joseph, were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

The driver of the second motorcycle, a 53-year-old man from Kansas City, sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the third, a 39-year-old man from St. Joseph was life flighted with possible life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

