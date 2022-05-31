Multiple people injured in Platte county motorcycle crash

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) Three people from St. Joseph were taken to the hospital yesterday morning following a crash involving three motorcycles.
According to the Platte County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred as three motorcycles were driving west on 92 Highway just before noon.
The driver of the first motorcycle was a 55-year-old man from St. Joseph and a 40-year-old female passenger, also from St. Joseph, were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.
The driver of the second motorcycle, a 53-year-old man from Kansas City, sustained minor injuries.
The driver of the third, a 39-year-old man from St. Joseph was life flighted with possible life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.