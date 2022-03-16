Municipal election candidates speak at forum

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In less than three weeks, voters in St. Joseph will go to the polls to elect a new mayor and city council.
Tuesday night, a chance to get up close and get to know them all a little better.
The Harris-Kemper, Old Town North and Museum Hill National Historic districts hosted the candidate forum at east hills library.
The moderated event gave candidates a chance to explain why they are running for office, the issues they see as being most important to the city and why they deserve your vote.
One voter who came to hear from the candidates explained why she feels it is important to see those running for office in this type of setting.
“Oh, I think it's very important for people to see the candidates in person and hear them speak and see how well prepared they are and how well they can think on their feet because that's the kind of job they're going to be doing when they're on the city council,” president of Old Time North Neighborhood Association Isobel McGowan said.
Voters will choose between Gary Wilkinson and John Josendale for mayor.
There are six candidates running for three at-large council seats and two of the council district's have contested races.
The election is Tuesday, April 5.