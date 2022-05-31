Mustangs announce 2022 Hall of Fame class

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...REPLACES FLOOD ADVISORY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Kansas, including the following counties, Atchison KS, Johnson KS, Leavenworth and Wyandotte. Portions of Missouri, including the following counties, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Jackson, Platte and Ray. * WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 845 AM CDT, emergency management reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Leawood, Liberty, Gladstone, Prairie Village, Gardner, Lansing, Excelsior Springs, Merriam, Mission, Smithville, Kearney, Bonner Springs and Richmond. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&