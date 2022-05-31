 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...REPLACES FLOOD ADVISORY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Kansas, including the following counties,
Atchison KS, Johnson KS, Leavenworth and Wyandotte. Portions of
Missouri, including the following counties, Buchanan, Caldwell,
Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Jackson, Platte and Ray.

* WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 845 AM CDT, emergency management reported heavy rain in
the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Shawnee,
Lenexa, Leavenworth, Leawood, Liberty, Gladstone, Prairie
Village, Gardner, Lansing, Excelsior Springs, Merriam,
Mission, Smithville, Kearney, Bonner Springs and Richmond.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Mustangs announce 2022 Hall of Fame class

  • 0

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Monday, the St. Joseph Mustangs announced the 2022 Saint Joseph Baseball Hall of Fame class featuring two individuals and one team.

The Mustangs will induct their first-ever general manager Rick Muntean, who ran the team from 2009 until the spring of 2014.

The late Gus Sarris, started the Central baseball team, coached for more than 50 years, and was even a World War II veteran. 

Also being inducted the 2013 LeBlond softball team coached by Wayne Miller who captured a state championship and the first St. Joseph team to ever win a state softball title.

"Baseball Hall of Fame is something that we always look forward to. And so, you know, St. Joe has been a hotbed for both baseball and softball coach Gus, I mean what what he did I mean, obviously it's a different era now to get a chance to meet him personally but just read about his impact is someone that you know, the chance to tell his story again,” Mustangs owner Ky Turner said. 

“Wayne Miller is the head coach of that softball team and um, he's well he's one of my really good friends. You know, we coached softball together last year, and I'm really excited for him to get his team in the Hall of Fame and Brickman was my GM when I played back in 09 and 10,” Mustangs head coach Johnny Coy said. 

The Mustangs will induct the 2022 class on Saturday, June 25 during a pregame ceremony at Phil Welch Stadium.

