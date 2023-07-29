Mustangs defeat Jefferson City in 12 innings, force MINK League Championship Game 3

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Mustangs lived to play another game with their win against the Jefferson City Renegades Friday night.
The Mustangs defeated Jefferson, 4-3, in 12 innings to force a Game 3 in the MINK League Championship series.
The Renegades scored a run in the top of the 12th to break a 2-2 game, but the Mustangs scored a run to tie it up at 3.
Later in the inning, Mason Holton hit a base hit to right and scored Easton Bruce to give the Mustangs the walk-off win, 4-3.
The Mustangs will host the third and final game of the MINK League Championship Series Saturday night at Phil Welch Stadium.