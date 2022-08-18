Mustangs rank 11th in national summer baseball attendance

(ST. JOSEPH, MO.)The St. Joseph Mustangs 2022 season has come to an end, although the accolades keep rolling in. On the field, the team won the organization's 8th MINK League Championship, defeating the Joplin Outlaws in the Championship Series. And now the team can add another top finish in summer collegiate baseball national attendance rankings.
BallparkDigest.com ranked attendance of summer collegiate baseball teams from across the country. For the ninth consecutive year, the Mustangs have placed in the top 12. This year, the Mustangs finished the year averaging 2,400 guests per game in 2022. That number placed the St. Joseph Mustangs eleventh in summer collegiate baseball. Average nightly attendance increased from 2021, when the team averaged 2,246 guests per game. The team saw a 7 percent increase in 2023.
“To continue to rank as one of the top attendance destinations in all of summer collegiate baseball is humbling,” said Mustangs owner Ky Turner. “Credit goes to St. Joseph and the surrounding community. This is a nice way to validate what we say all along: St. Joseph, Missouri, is one of the best places to play summer collegiate baseball in all of the world.”
Turner went on, “For our front office, it’s not necessarily about quantity. It’s about maximizing the experience for each of those 2,400 guests that we would see on average. We try to enhance the ballpark experience each year, so that each trip to Phil Welch is unique, as well as a family friendly experience that is worth repeating. We’d have the same mission if we average 100 or 10,000 per game. But I can tell you we will continue to innovate, improve, and grow. We want to make sure the product off the field matches the championship level baseball that you see on it. We’re sad to see 2022 end, but extremely excited about some new things we have planned already for 2023.”
The Mustangs will begin year 14 in 2023 at Phil Welch Stadium.