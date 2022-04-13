Mustangs to become the Tenderloins, for only four games

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Mustangs will kick off their 2022 season in just about six weeks.
With every Mustangs season, there's some new promotions and new opportunities for fans to take in a game.
This summer, there's a chance to see the Mustangs become the Tenderloins.
For just four games this summer, the Mustangs will become the St. Joseph Tenderloins.
The promotion is designed to celebrate some of the local tenderloin restaurants in town and also raise money for a local charity.
Yes, they will be the Tenderloins for four games and don't worry the Mustangs aren't going anywhere.
“You know, we've been here for almost 15 years, we want to find new ways to connect and, and, you know, be a part of the community and we mean it when we say we are, you know, the St. Joe Mustangs and people think of St. Joe when you say the Mustangs but we also on the flip side, like when you think of St. Joe wells do you think about here and so it's just a new way for us to connect with the art community and the people here and hopefully have a little bit of fun,” Mustangs owner Ky Turner said.
The player uniforms will feature a progressive silent jersey auction at each Tenderloin home game, meaning the jerseys can be bid on at each game, and the highest bidder at the final Tenderloin home game on Friday July 22 will own a game used souvenir.
All proceeds from the jersey auction will be donated to a local charity.
The Mustangs will team up with Adam's Bar and Grill.
Each time a customer buys a tenderloins at Adam's they will receive a free ticket to a tenderloins game.