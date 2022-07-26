 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mustangs top Clarinda, advance to MINK League Championship series

  • 0
Mustangs top Clarinda

Mustangs top Clarinda

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Mustangs are heading back to the MINK League Championship Series. 

The Mustangs defeated Clarinda, 5-2, Tuesday night in the Divisional Round. 

Clarinda jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning, but the Mustangs answered with five runs in the sixth inning. Clarinda got a run back later in the game, but the Mustangs hung on to win, 5-2.

The Mustangs will travel to Joplin for Game 1 on Thursday. The Mustangs will host Game 2 on Friday and if necessary, they will host Game 3 on Saturday.

Check out up-to-date local high school and college sports scores right here on KQ2.com 

Tags

Recommended for you