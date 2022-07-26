Mustangs top Clarinda, advance to MINK League Championship series

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Mustangs are heading back to the MINK League Championship Series.
The Mustangs defeated Clarinda, 5-2, Tuesday night in the Divisional Round.
Clarinda jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning, but the Mustangs answered with five runs in the sixth inning. Clarinda got a run back later in the game, but the Mustangs hung on to win, 5-2.
The Mustangs will travel to Joplin for Game 1 on Thursday. The Mustangs will host Game 2 on Friday and if necessary, they will host Game 3 on Saturday.