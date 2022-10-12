MWSU brings awareness to human trafficking

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Wednesday, Missouri Western State University police hosted a Citizen's Academy to help educate the public about human trafficking.
The department provided information on what human trafficking is, how you can identify who might be a victim, what law enforcement is doing to combat the issue and how people can involved in help solving thew problem.
“This is a civilian version of the training that we provide to law enforcement all over the country. And what we hope to accomplish through the course of the day is to help the general people in the general public understand what human trafficking is and how they can get involved and make a difference,” co-founder of Human Trafficking Training Center, Alison Phillips says.
A big part of the event was deconstructing the common misconceptions of what human trafficking looks like.
“The thing that people need to be aware of with how trafficking works is they need to be aware of grooming, that is the red flag traffickers spend a lot of time grooming a potential victim. And they do that on purpose because they want to psychologically manipulate and brainwash and, and get this person thinking that, that you know that they trust them or they care about them. It's not abduction, that would be one of the biggest myths, I think that that's out there in our social media,” Phillips says.
Phillips emphasizes the fact that grooming is a huge part of human trafficking. But what exactly does that look like?
“Traffickers look for vulnerabilities in a person, something that they can grab onto and exploit and use as their way in, to build a relationship to become an answer to this person's problems, or their insecurities, or whatever their needs and desires might be. And so it's, though, they'll spend time you know, kind of building that trust and rapport, so that they can later exploit it,” Phillips says.
While trafficking is reality within our own community. Philips urges people to not let the fear of the threat take over, and rather let it push you to be proactive and be a part of the solution.
“I don't want people to come out of our class seeing trafficking and every quarter, because it's not. But at the same time, I don't want people to be afraid to report suspicions. I've known many victims of this who have told me stories about how, you know, they saw people in the general public and they kind of said they could tell that they were uncomfortable with what they're seeing, but just didn't know what to do. And maybe we're afraid to make a report because for fear of what if I'm wrong, you know, just make the report. It's law enforcement. It's their job to follow up and investigate. And you can go home and be at peace with the fact that you've done your part. You've made the report. Maybe it was, you know, maybe you're wrong with your suspicions, but maybe you were right. And if you were right, you could potentially save a life,” Phillips says.
If you suspect someone may be a victim of human trafficking, call 911 or the human trafficking hotline at (888) 373-7888.