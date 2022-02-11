MWSU fraternity chapter deactivated following hazing allegations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western State University's Phi Delta Theta chapter has been deactivated following a review of hazing allegations.
In a statement from Missouri Western, the General Council of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity voted to suspend the charter of the Missouri Eta chapter at the university due to the chapter's risk management violations.
Missouri Western also conducted an internal organizations conduct review into allegations of hazing in violation of the University Student Code of Conduct, according to the statement.
Following the review, the decision was made to deactivate the chapter until all current members have graduated from Missouri Western.
University officials added there there will be no further comment on the issue.