MWSU Hall of Famer, former Harlem Globetrotter Larry "Gator" Rivers passes away

(SAVANNAH, Ga.) Chatham County, Ga. Commissioner Larry "Gator" Rivers has passed away.
The Savannah, Ga. native played college basketball at Missouri Western State University in the early 1970s. Rivers played for Hall of Fame coach Gary Filbert was a part of the 1972-73 team that went 27-2.
With an interview with the Missouri Western Alumni Magazine in 2014, Rivers spoke fondly of his time in St. Joseph.
“I will always hold Missouri Western in my heart,” he said. “It helped me reach my goals.”
Rivers was inducted into the Missouri Western Hall of Fame in 1990.
He went on to play for the Harlem Globetrotters for 16-years. Filbert actually introduced Rivers to the individual who promoted the Globetrotters in the Midwest.
Rivers was elected to the Chatham board of commissioners in 2020.