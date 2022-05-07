MWSU holds spring graduation ceremony

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western State University held their spring commencement ceremony Saturday morning outside at Spratt Stadium.
There didn't seem to be enough seats for all the family and friends that attended because an extra section of the opposite side of the stadium had more attendees and people sitting along the wall below.
Special guest commencement speaker was 1999 graduate Frank Luzsicza who is CEO of Lodestone--a cybersecurity company. More than 500 griffons graduated including masters and bachelor's graduates.