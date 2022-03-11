MWSU hosting Entrepreneurship Week events again

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western's Entrepreneurship Eeek starts on Monday.
Every year the Craig School of Business Center for Entrepreneurship holds the event to let students and the public learn more about how to start a business.
Monday through Thursday there will be workshops each day and anyone is welcome to register to attend the workshops.
"St. Joseph is an entrepreneurial community. We have wonderful businesses here, small businesses, even larger businesses that are locally owned. So this is a great time for them to gather with other entrepreneurs and to learn and I always tell business owners to get outside your box every once a while, get out, learn from others figure out how to improve your business. And this is a great week for that," director for the center of entrepreneurship Annette Weeks said.
If you want to register to attend you can email entrepreneurship@missouriwestern.edu.