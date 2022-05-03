MWSU introduces new Director of Athletics

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After a nine month long search, Missouri Western found its next athletic director and introduced him Monday afternoon.
The Griffons introduced Andy Carter as Missouri Western's ninth A.D. in school history.
Carter comes to St. Joseph after serving as the A.D. at Minot State for six years.
The new Griffons A.D. brings more than 25 years experience.
Carter was an A.D. at NAIA Missouri Baptist, Division II Newberry College, Armstrong Atlantic State, and northwestern Oklahoma State.
Carter was also a finalist for the Northern State position earlier this year but he says Missouri Western ended up being the place he wanted to be.
“We just quickly shifted our gears and focused on this. And, you know, there was no given when I decided to not pursue that any longer. There was no given that this would be an opportunity, but we just felt strongly that there would be a strong connection here for us. The thing that excited me professionally about this job is the desire of the leadership that this is a premier destination. Division to Missouri Western State University is that university.” Andy Carter, MWSU Director of Athletics said.
During Monday's introductory news conference.
Carter also talked about building relationships in the department, across campus, and the community.
One of his first big tasks will be conversations on the future of Kansas City Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph as it's guaranteed for this summer but it's unclear if next year is a mutual option year or another guarantee.
A side note about Carter's career, when he played and coached at Missouri Baptist, he did play baseball at Phil Welch Stadium here in St. Joseph.