MWSU: mental wellbeing linked to graduation rates

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) According to a recent study from Gallup and the Lumina Foundation, two out of every five undergrads say they often have emotional stress issues and more than 40 percent say they thought about dropping out of school as a result of their problems.
Here in St. Joseph, Missouri Western says they have seen an uptick in students using counseling services since the pandemic.
As a result the university has been working to be more proactive about students' mental health and wellbeing, emphasizing the important correlation between mental health and graduation rate.
“They don't feel like they can speak up to get the help that they need, you know, if you can't come to class and can't do the work, you can't graduate. And so we're here to help students in any way that we can to help them to be successful so they can get to that graduation day point, like a lot of people just experienced this past Saturday.” said Katie Miron, Director of Counseling, Missouri Western State University.
And even though the summer is over, the counseling center at Missouri Western is open to students during business hours through the summer with telehealth and telephone appointment options available.