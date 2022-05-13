MWSU & NCMC partner to expand NCMC student opportunities

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new collaboration between Missouri Western State University and North Central Missouri College will give NCMC students the benefits of a full college experience.
"It's gonna be a lot more flexible for students to get into their higher education to use the scholarship money that's available, and also to have a social life that's connected with a community college that you wouldn't have if you're outside of the immediate region of Trenton," NCMC president Dr. Lenny Klaver said.
The new "Pirates2Griffons Pathway" allows NCMC students to be enrolled at the 2-year school, while having the options of living in Missouri Western residence halls, joining Griffon student clubs, attending Griffons sports events and the perks of other student services at MWSU.
"A lot of the aspect of going to community college is that we have a lot of kids from rural areas that aren't real comfortable going to larger school. This should position them when they transfer here to get that experience here. When they get into larger classes, they get into their major, they'll be doing so with much more confidence," Dr. Klaver said.
Through this partnership, NCMC students will get to have the traditional 4-year college experience and have a seamless transition to Missouri Western if they decide they want to earn a bachelor's degree.
"We're providing opportunities for students to map out how efficiently how quickly they're able to work towards a degree. And I think the fact that we can do an associate to a bachelor's, perhaps to a master's, those kinds of opportunities when you lay them out for students, it becomes a lot easier and more doable," MWSU president Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy said.
The collaboration also brings attention to the impact the St. Joseph and northwest Missouri area will see in jobs and workforce development after NCMC students go through this experience.
"One of the purposes of Missouri Western is to infuse the university into the community. So we make a concerted effort to do that with our students. And the opportunities here, you know, we have employers that are had good quality, high paying jobs that are available, and we want to make sure that those students see those," Dr. Kennedy said.
Both Dr. Klaver and Dr. Kennedy believe this will result in a win-win situation for the schools and most importantly, their students.
If you're enrolled in classes at NCMC you pay their tuition rates and if you're enrolled in MWSU classes you would pay their tuition rates.