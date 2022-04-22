MWSU student has art on display in new AKMA exhibition

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High profile vehicles will have diffuculty in crosswind situations, especially on east to west oriented highways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&