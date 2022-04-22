MWSU student has art on display in new AKMA exhibition

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Missouri Western State University student is having his art displayed in an exhibition at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art.
Dayne Harman studies graphic design and ceramics at Missouri Western and graduates in May. He has two vases made in a ceramics class that are on display in the museum's 6th Annual National Undergraduate Juried Exhibition.
Harman has been focusing on making crystalline vases for more than a year now. Harman says it means a lot to him to have his own work showcased.
"That's really cool to me, because it's the first exhibition I've been a part of outside of like the college stuff. So it feels pretty big. And I've kind of looked forward to it. Because I've known other students that I've had stuff in the show before. And I just never felt like I had anything good enough to submit. And I got two things entered into it. So it feels really good," Harman said.
The exhibition features art from college students across the country--34 artists from 19 universities in 11 states.
The exhibit has an opening reception Friday night from 4 to 7 p.m. and all of the student art work will be ready for public viewing starting Saturday through June 12th.