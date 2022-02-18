MWSU to no longer require masks on campus

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western State University announced Friday that effective immediately, face coverings are encouraged but no longer required in all indoor spaces on campus.
“This University masking policy change reflects several indicators reviewed by the COVID-19 Response Team every week,” Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, Missouri Western’s president said. “We’ve seen both the positivity rates and the number of positive cases decline on campus and for Buchanan county. Additionally, we’ve seen the same decreasing trend in the local hospitalization rates.”
The university still recommends masks for those who are unvaccinated and/or have underlying health concerns.
Missouri Western will host a vaccine clinic on Thursday, February 24.