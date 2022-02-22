"My Success Event" returns this week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Today and tomorrow, the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce will be helping high school seniors figure out their careers.

2,000 seniors from 37 high schools are expected to attend the my success event over the next two days.

More than 90 companies will have booths set up at the Civic Arena ready to help the kids learn more about career opportunities.

It's scheduled to start at 8 a.m. this morning and run until 2:30 p.m.

This is the first year back in person for my success since the pandemic started.

Last year's career fair for kids was done virtually.