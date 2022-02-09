Nasa Astronaut speaks at Northwest Missouri State University

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) A retired NASA astronaut visited Northwest Missouri State University Tuesday evening.
Captain Scott Kelly gave a presentation as part of the university’s Distinguished Lecture Series.
Kelly talked about his year in space and how personal determination can make the difference in challenges both on space missions and personal life.
“And you know for me, despite how much I wanted to do well, I just couldn’t. And it wasn’t until I found the inspiration myself that I was able to do better. If I can do this, they can too,” said Captain Scott Kelly, Former Nasa Astronaut.
Kelly holds the record for most days spent in space, 340 days, the single longest space mission by an American astronaut.
Kelly commanded the International Space Station on three expeditions and is also a best selling author, writing two books about his record-breaking experience.