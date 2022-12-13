NASA partners already working toward future Artemis missions

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Sunday, the Orion spacecraft splashed down in the Pacific Ocean after spending 25 days in space.
Artemis I took a 1.4 million mile trip around the moon.
The historic flight was to test the newest spacecraft that will allow humanity to step foot on the moon again for the first time in 50 years.
Now that Artemis I is home, companies all across the county, even here in Missouri, are preparing for future missions.
We spoke with a NASA spokesperson about the next two missions that will take astronauts back to the moon.
“We do have an eye on Artemis II, and the companies that are across the country helping build those parts are working at it right now. Artemis two, three and beyond. And that's putting astronauts in orbit around the moon, for Artemis to hopefully hopefully in 2024. And then eventually leading to putting boots on the moon with Artemis III.”
So far, Artemis II's launch date is no earlier than May 2024 while Artemis III is planned to launch in 2025.