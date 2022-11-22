NASA releases livestream of Artemis 1 mission

Following the successful burn to put the Orion spacecraft into a distant retrograde orbit around the moon, NASA has begun livestreaming the Artemis 1 mission online.
NASA says the video is live but in a low-resolution feed from the cameras onboard the spacecraft.
The agency also says that viewers will see the Artemis logo or the last frame of good video data if the spacecraft is out of range of its communications network.
Viewers may also see what appears to be a black screen when the vehicle is in darkness.