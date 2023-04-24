National Crime Victims' Rights Week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Buchanan County Victims Advocate Siobhan Jackson has two main activities this week.
Jackson is hosting a crime victims memorial Wednesday April 26th at the northeast corner of the Remington Nature Center starting at 5:30pm.
"There is a rock garden in front of the memorial were the victims can write their loved ones name on a rock and place it in the rock garden.
We'll have some other activities for them. It's a nice way to meet and to remember, those that we've lost and any other victims of crime that feel like, I want to go and be seen and heard and supported." said Jackson
The Buchanan County Prosecutor's office is honoring crime victims rights week this year with their first crime victims service award.
The award will be handed out at the breakfast for crime victims at Missouri Western Thursday morning at 7:30.
"Recognizing someone who just goes above and beyond to serve victims of crime. To be there as a support and who's a leader in that field. There's just somebody who puts themselves out there specifically for that group." Said Jackson
Jackson said the memorial is open to the public, but the breakfast is closed for those that have RSVP'D.