National Drug Take Back Day in St. Joseph Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph participated again in the bi-annual national Drug Take Back Day this Saturday. The St. Joseph Youth Alliance, St. Joseph Police Department, Buchanan County Sheriff's Department, Buchanan County Drug Strike Force and several other groups sponsored the event.
"The good thing is it's a community involvement and it just shows that one, the willingness of this community wanting to do whatever they can in their way to be safe and make people safe," Sgt. Matt Kneib with the St. Joseph Police Department said.
The National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics says that 16 million Americans over 12-years-old abuse prescription drugs every year. And many will take prescription medications that aren't prescribed for them, and will take them from a friend or family member's medicine cabinet.
So the goal is to help residents get rid of unused or expired prescription and over the counter drugs in a safe and responsible way.
"Our main focus for this is just to help our community with individuals who have extra medications and items that they want to turn in so they're not lost or strawn somewhere. So that way, they have an ability to safely discard them. So it's a community awareness and also helps keep extra medications and stuff off the streets," Sgt. Kneib said.
Kneib says they had over 200 cars drop by and they totaled over 600 pounds of medication. So the turnout for events like this is just another way the police department appreciates residents who participate in their efforts to keep people safe.
"It just brings home the fact we have a great community and we have people that are willing to step up and help out and volunteer and make sure that we can all do our part to make things safe," Sgt. Kneib said.
This is a bi-annual event so they will host another again in the fall.