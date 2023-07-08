National pastime with our national heroes: Mustangs play the U.S. Military WarDogs

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Normally people are used to seeing our service men dressed in their respective uniforms, but Friday night, the U.S. Military WarDogs gave St. Joseph the opportunity to see them in a different uniform.
The WarDogs baseball team took to the Phil Welch field Friday night, but not without first making a stop at Pizza Ranch to sign baseballs and interact with the St. Joseph community.
The team is made up of veterans across all branches of the military, and Friday they played the Mustangs alumni game with the mission of saving lives, both on and off the field.
Eddie Ihnken of the U.S. Coast Guard highlighted the team's commitment to raising awareness about PTSD and providing veterans with a fresh perspective on life.
"In the Coast Guard, we save a lot of lives on and off the coast and in our waterways," said Ihnken. "The similarities here are that we try to save lives through the spreading awareness of PTSD and getting veterans a little bit of a taste of new life or give them an outlet of watching their baseball game that they used to love."
Lesean Thomas, a member of the U.S. Air Force and part of the WarDogs team, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to connect with the families of those they honor through their actions.
"To meet the families of those that we're honoring and to see how much appreciation they have for what we're doing for them, I think that's the most important part to me," said Lesean Thomas of the U.S. Air Force. "It's amazing. I can't even really put it into words, what it feels like to be able to do that and provide that to somebody. All I can tell you is that every time I cry."