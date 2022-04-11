National Telecommunicators Week, recognizing our local 911 dispatchers

It's National Telecommunicators Week, recognizing the 911 dispatchers that serve our area and nationwide. A chance for the community to show their support.
“We do some extra meals for them. Giveaways and some drawings and things like that, trying to boost the morale a little bit and show them how much they're appreciated,” said Captain John Olszowka with the Communication Center for the St. Joseph Police Department.
“We have a lot going on we have a lot of food being brought in a lot of donations, a lot of support from the community,” said Michelle Hagle, Communications Supervisor.
This includes a 65-inch LG-TV to be raffled off as well as donated food from a local restaurant.
“Everything we receive has been donated from the community. RibCrib has donated lunch for four different shifts this week,” said Olszowka.
“Well they do a lot for the community and they save lives. So we want him to show appreciation and help in little ways, anything to help,” said Lindsey Williams, Server at RibCrib.
The dispatchers are grateful for the well-deserved recognition.
“So we just appreciate everything that everyone's doing for us,” said Hagle.
“It's a very hard job. It's a thankless job. So it's nice to recognize them without them. We could not serve the community the way we do,” said Olszowka.