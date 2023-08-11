 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
625 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL KANSAS

JOHNSON KS

IN NORTHEAST KANSAS

ATCHISON KS           DONIPHAN              LEAVENWORTH
WYANDOTTE

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI

CALDWELL              DAVIESS               GRUNDY
HARRISON              LIVINGSTON            MERCER

IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI

ANDREW                ATCHISON MO           BUCHANAN
CLINTON               DEKALB                GENTRY
HOLT                  NODAWAY               WORTH

IN WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI

CLAY                  JACKSON               PLATTE
RAY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, ATCHISON, BETHANY, BRAYMER,
BRECKENRIDGE, CAMERON, CHILLICOTHE, CLARKSDALE,
COUNTRY CLUB VILLA, CRAIG, ELWOOD, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, FAIRFAX,
FOREST CITY, FORT LEAVENWORTH, GALLATIN, GLADSTONE, GRANT CITY,
HAMILTON, HIGHLAND, INDEPENDENCE, JAMESPORT, KANSAS CITY,
KANSAS CITY KANSAS, KEARNEY, KING CITY, LANSING, LATHROP, LAWSON,
LEAVENWORTH, LENEXA, LIBERTY, MAITLAND, MARYVILLE, MAYSVILLE,
MERCER, MOUND CITY, OLATHE, OREGON, OSBORN, OVERLAND PARK,
PARKVILLE, PLATTE CITY, PLATTSBURG, POLO, PRINCETON, RICHMOND,
RIVERSIDE, ROCK PORT, SAVANNAH, SHAWNEE, ST. JOSEPH,
ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, STANBERRY, STANLEY, STEWARTSVILLE, TARKIO,
TRENTON, TROY, UNION STAR, WATHENA, WEATHERBY LAKE, AND WESTON.

1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village found in Mexico City

(CNN) — Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City, complete with large concentrations of ceramics and three human burials, Mexico’s National Institute of History and Anthropology has announced.

Excavations between March and June unearthed several remnants of buildings within the settlement, including drainage channels, holes for posts, floors, stone lines and a well.

The bodies of one child and two adults were discovered alongside a series of polished bowls with a ring-shaped base in the Teotihuacan style.

From its center of power in Teotihuacan – located about 50 kilometers (31 miles) northeast of present day Mexico City – the eponymous civilization exerted an enormous influence over Mesoamerica at its height in the 6th century, exercising an even greater influence than the later Aztec empire.

Using ceramic evidence, experts dated the village to around 450-650, around the same date as the height of Teotihuacan influence.

Archaeologist Francisco González Rul had initially reported the settlement between 1960 and 1964, but these new findings “consolidated” and “demonstrated” its existence, said excavation leaders Juan Carlos Campos Varela and Mara Abigail Becerra Amezcua in a statement.

González Rul had proposed that the village likely contained fisherman-gatherers who used the resources of Lake Texcoco – a formerly large lake that now occupies a small area after being artificially drained in the 17th century.

The excavation supported this hypothesis, but newly discovered artifacts suggest that the village also sustained artisanal production of ceramics “since several fragments of solid and articulated modeled figurines, green stone objects, shell, funerary offerings and various obsidian and flint projectile points were found,” Campos Varela and Becerra Amezcua added.

Due to the presence of such artifacts, archaeologists believe that the rural village must have had trade links with other Teotihuacan settlements on the shore of Lake Texcoco.

Excavations also revealed the settlement was later occupied by the Mexica people, plus communities in the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries.

Archaeologists identified the Mexica occupation by the presence of two channels which both seemed to have chinampería spaces – a form of floating fields on a shallow lake widely used by them and artificially built up, in this case by a headless seated sculpture, complete and semi-complete objects, as well as a layer of small slabs and stones.

