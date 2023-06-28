16 people injured after Amtrak passenger train partially derailed in Southern California after hitting vehicle

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT
FOR DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...BUCHANAN...SOUTHEASTERN
HOLT...SOUTH CENTRAL NODAWAY...NORTHWESTERN PLATTE AND ANDREW
COUNTIES...

At 824 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Oregon to near Wathena to near Atchison, moving
east at 60 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...
St. Joseph, Atchison, Savannah, Wathena, Elwood, Highland, Troy,
Country Club Villa, Country Club, Oregon, Agency, Dearborn, Amazonia,
Rushville, Forest City, Fillmore, White Cloud, Denton, Lewis And
Clark Village and Doniphan.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 29 between mile markers 28 and 82.
Interstate 229 between mile markers 0 and 14.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread
wind damage across Doniphan County. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.

&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...OBSERVED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 413 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN NORTHEAST KANSAS

DONIPHAN

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 25 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI

CALDWELL              CARROLL               CHARITON
DAVIESS               GRUNDY                HARRISON
LINN MO               LIVINGSTON            MACON
MERCER                PUTNAM                RANDOLPH
SULLIVAN

IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI

ADAIR                 SCHUYLER

IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI

ANDREW                ATCHISON MO           BUCHANAN
CLINTON               DEKALB                GENTRY
HOLT                  NODAWAY               WORTH

IN WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI

RAY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, BETHANY, BRAYMER,
BRECKENRIDGE, BROOKFIELD, BRUNSWICK, CAMERON, CARROLLTON,
CHILLICOTHE, CLARKSDALE, COUNTRY CLUB VILLA, CRAIG, DOWNING,
ELWOOD, FAIRFAX, FOREST CITY, GALLATIN, GLENWOOD, GRANT CITY,
GREEN CITY, GREENTOP, HAMILTON, HIGHLAND, JAMESPORT, KEYTESVILLE,
KING CITY, KIRKSVILLE, LA PLATA, LANCASTER, LATHROP, LAWSON,
MACON, MAITLAND, MARCELINE, MARYVILLE, MAYSVILLE, MERCER, MILAN,
MOBERLY, MOUND CITY, OREGON, OSBORN, PLATTSBURG, POLO, PRINCETON,
QUEEN CITY, RICHMOND, ROCK PORT, SALISBURY, SAVANNAH, ST. JOSEPH,
ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, STANBERRY, STEWARTSVILLE, TARKIO, TRENTON,
TROY, UNION STAR, UNIONVILLE, AND WATHENA.

16 people injured after Amtrak passenger train partially derailed in Southern California after hitting vehicle

CA: An Amtrak train crashed into an irrigation truck in Ventura County, causing the train to partly derail and injuring 16 people.

(CNN) — At least 16 people were injured Wednesday when an Amtrak train collided with a truck blocking the tracks and partially derailed in Southern California, local officials said.

The driver of the truck was transported to a trauma center and another person was taken to a medical center with a “minor medical emergency,” according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Fourteen others were transported from the scene with minor injuries, it said in a tweet.

The department said the other passengers of the Coast Starlight train appeared uninjured.

Train No. 14 was traveling from Los Angeles to Seattle at about 11:15 a.m. PT when it struck the vehicle obstructing the tracks in Moorpark, California, about 50 miles northwest of Los Angeles, the rail line said in a statement.

“The train derailed as a result of the impact but remained upright. Amtrak is working with customers to make alternate travel arrangements,” Amtrak’s statement said.

There were approximately 198 passengers and 13 crew members on board who were evacuated from the train, Amtrak said.

Fire and emergency medical crews have cleared the scene, the fire department said. Passengers were taken to a reunification center where they could contact family members.

Amtrak said it will investigate the incident in coordination with local authorities.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.