16 people injured after Amtrak passenger train partially derailed in Southern California after hitting vehicle

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT FOR DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...BUCHANAN...SOUTHEASTERN HOLT...SOUTH CENTRAL NODAWAY...NORTHWESTERN PLATTE AND ANDREW COUNTIES... At 824 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Oregon to near Wathena to near Atchison, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... St. Joseph, Atchison, Savannah, Wathena, Elwood, Highland, Troy, Country Club Villa, Country Club, Oregon, Agency, Dearborn, Amazonia, Rushville, Forest City, Fillmore, White Cloud, Denton, Lewis And Clark Village and Doniphan. This includes the following highways... Interstate 29 between mile markers 28 and 82. Interstate 229 between mile markers 0 and 14. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across Doniphan County. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...OBSERVED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH