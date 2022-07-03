 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected today with heat
index values up to 110 Tuesday and Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon today to 11 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

2 dead and 4 injured, including 3 officers, in Texas shooting, police say

Police in Halton City, TX released doorbell video of Saturday night's ambush shooting that left 3 officers injured.

A gunman in Texas killed two people and injured another person Saturday before fatally shooting himself, police in the Fort Worth area said.

The shooting in Haltom City also left three officers with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police Sgt. Rick Alexander said during a news conference. The officers were recovering in local hospitals Saturday night.

Police were called to a residence in the 5700 block of Diamond Oaks Drive North on a report of shots fired, Alexander said.

"It appears our officers did return fire during the incident," Alexander said, though the result of those shots was unknown.

One woman was found dead inside the home and a man was found fatally shot in the home's driveway. An elderly woman who called 911 was shot but expected to survive, Alexander added.

The suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at another location near the home, Alexander said. There was a military-style rifle and a handgun near his body.

The Texas Rangers will investigate the shooting and will release more details as they become available, Alexander said.

The shooting comes as the nation is struggling with widespread gun violence in both small and big cities. As of late Saturday, there had been 302 mass shootings across the US this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The organization and CNN define a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, not including the shooter.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.