2 employees were killed in a Dallas hospital shooting

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and north central, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Burning should be avoided as fires will spread quickly. &&