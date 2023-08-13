2 people safely eject from jet that later crashed during Thunder Over Michigan air show

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri... Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Platte River near Agency. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low-lying areas east of Agency begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 20.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 6.5 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Mon Tue 1pm 7pm 1am Platte River Agency 20.0 20.2 Mon 7am 20.0 18.7 17.1 &&