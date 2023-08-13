 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...

Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

This product along with additional weather and stream information is
available at www.weather.gov/kc/.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Platte River near Agency.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low-lying areas east of Agency begin to
flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 20.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this afternoon and continue falling to 6.5 feet Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld   Obs             Forecasts
Location        Stg   Stg   Day/Time  Mon   Mon   Tue
1pm   7pm   1am
Platte River
Agency          20.0  20.2  Mon 7am   20.0  18.7  17.1


2 people safely eject from jet that later crashed during Thunder Over Michigan air show

MI: Two people were hospitalized as a precaution after ejecting from a jet that crashed at an air show in Michigan Sunday.

(CNN) — Two people ejected from a jet that later crashed during the Thunder Over Michigan air show on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Neither suffered significant injuries but both were taken to a local hospital as a precaution, the Wayne County Airport Authority said in a statement.

The aircraft then crashed in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex and struck unoccupied vehicles, the airport authority said. No one in the apartment complex was injured, it added.

The two people, who parachuted from the aircraft, landed in Belleville Lake, the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN.

The agency described the aircraft as an MiG-23 jet and said the two individuals ejected just south of Willow Run Airport, near the city of Ypsilanti.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

Leaders of Thunder Over Michigan, a two-day event of airshows, said they would stop the show after a “situation,” but did not share further details.

“Please make your way into your vehicles and calmly make your way out of the airfield,” the post said. “Please be patient as we control traffic around the area.”

