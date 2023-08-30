 Skip to main content
2024 Presidential Candidates Fast Facts

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the 2024 presidential candidates and key dates in their campaigns.

Republican Candidates

Donald Trump - 45th president of the United States

Primary Campaign Committee - Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc.

Website - https://www.donaldjtrump.com/

November 15, 2022 - Trump announces that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, aiming to become only the second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms.

Nikki Haley - Former governor of South Carolina and former US ambassador to the United Nations

Primary Campaign Committee - Nikki Haley for President Inc.

Website - https://nikkihaley.com/

February 14, 2023 - Haley announces in a video that she will run for president in 2024.

Vivek Ramaswamy - Entrepreneur and author

Primary Campaign Committee - Vivek 2024

Website - https://www.vivek2024.com/

February 21, 2023 - Ramaswamy announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Perry Johnson - Businessman

Primary Campaign Committee - Perry Johnson for President

Website - https://www.perryjohnson.com/

March 2, 2023 - Johnson announes his candidacy to a group of supporters.

Asa Hutchinson - Former governor of Arkansas

Primary Campaign Committee - America Strong and Free

Website - https://www.asfpac.com/

April 2, 2023 - Hutchinson announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination during an interview on ABC News.

Larry Elder - Conservative talk radio host

Primary Campaign Committee - Elder for President 24

Website - https://www.larryelder.com/

April 20, 2023 - Elder tells Tucker Carlson on Fox News that he is running for president in 2024.

Tim Scott - Senator from South Carolina

Primary Campaign Committee - Tim Scott for America

Website - https://votetimscott.com/

May 22, 2023 - Scott announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in an address at his alma mater, Charleston Southern University.

Ron DeSantis - Governor of Florida

Primary Campaign Committee - Ron DeSantis for President

Website - https://rondesantis.com

May 24, 2023 - DeSantis announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in an event on Twitter’s audio platform with Elon Musk.

Chris Christie - Former governor of New Jersey

Primary Campaign Committee - Chris Christie for President, Inc.

Website - https://chrischristie.com/

June 6, 2023 - Christie announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination at a New Hampshire town hall event.

Mike Pence - Former US Vice President

Primary Campaign Committee - Mike Pence for President

Website - https://mikepence2024.com/

June 6, 2023 - Pence announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in a launch video.

Doug Burgum - Governor of North Dakota

Primary Campaign Committee - Doug Burgum for America

Website - https://www.dougburgum.com/

June 7, 2023 - During a speech in North Dakota, Burgum announces he will seek the Republican nomination for president.

Francis Suarez - Mayor of Miami, Florida

Primary Campaign Committee - Suarez for President, Inc.

Website - https://www.itstimewegetstarted.com/

June 15, 2023 - Suarez announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in a campaign video.

August 29, 2023 - Announces that he is ending his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Will Hurd - Former Texas congressman

Primary Campaign Committee - Hurd for America

Website - https://www.willbhurd.com/

June 22, 2023 - Hurd announces his candidacy on “CBS Mornings.”

Democratic Candidates

Marianne Williamson - Author and activist

Primary Campaign Committee - Marianne Williamson for President

Website - https://www.marianne2024.com

March 4, 2023 - Williamson formally announces that she’s running for president in 2024, her second bid for the White House following an unsuccessful campaign in 2020.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr - Environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist

Primary Campaign Committee - Team Kennedy

Website - https://www.kennedy24.com/

April 19, 2023 - Kennedy formally announces that he is running for president in 2024.

Joe Biden - 46th President of the United States

Primary Campaign Committee - Biden for President

Website - https://joebiden.com/

April 25, 2023 - Biden announces his 2024 reelection campaign.

