2nd break found on North Carolina roller coaster

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 566 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KANSAS JOHNSON KS IN NORTHEAST KANSAS ATCHISON KS DONIPHAN LEAVENWORTH WYANDOTTE IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI CALDWELL DAVIESS HARRISON IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI ANDREW BUCHANAN CLINTON DEKALB GENTRY NODAWAY WORTH IN WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI CASS CLAY JACKSON PLATTE RAY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, ATCHISON, BELTON, BETHANY, BRAYMER, BRECKENRIDGE, CAMERON, CLARKSDALE, COUNTRY CLUB VILLA, ELWOOD, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, FORT LEAVENWORTH, GALLATIN, GLADSTONE, GRANT CITY, HAMILTON, HARRISONVILLE, HIGHLAND, INDEPENDENCE, JAMESPORT, KANSAS CITY, KANSAS CITY KANSAS, KEARNEY, KING CITY, LANSING, LATHROP, LAWSON, LEAVENWORTH, LENEXA, LIBERTY, MARYVILLE, MAYSVILLE, OLATHE, OSBORN, OVERLAND PARK, PARKVILLE, PLATTE CITY, PLATTSBURG, PLEASANT HILL, POLO, RAYMORE, RICHMOND, RIVERSIDE, SAVANNAH, SHAWNEE, ST. JOSEPH, ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, STANBERRY, STANLEY, STEWARTSVILLE, TROY, UNION STAR, WATHENA, WEATHERBY LAKE, AND WESTON.