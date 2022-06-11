31 people arrested for conspiracy to riot near a Pride parade in Idaho

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest, and west central
Missouri, including the following counties, in north central
Missouri, Caldwell. In northwest Missouri, Buchanan, Clinton and
DeKalb. In west central Missouri, Platte and Ray.

* WHEN...Until 315 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1116 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
St. Joseph, Cameron, Smithville, Plattsburg, Lathrop, Gower,
Stewartsville, Agency, Trimble, Edgerton, Dearborn, Camden
Point, Holt, Osborn, Clarksdale, Easton, Turney, Ridgely,
Elmira and Faucett.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

31 people arrested for conspiracy to riot near a Pride parade in Idaho

Police in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, arrested 31 people on charges of conspiracy to riot outside the community's Pride parade. Police said they believe the group was affiliated with Patriot Front, a group widely considered to be White nationalists.

Idaho police officers on Saturday arrested 31 people who are believed to be affiliated with the White nationalist group called Patriot Front, after they were seen gathering near a Pride parade in the city of Coeur d'Alene, police said.

"It is clear to us based on the gear that the individuals had with them, the stuff they had in their possession, the U-Haul with them along with paperwork that was seized from them, that they came to riot downtown," Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White said during a news conference.

The FBI is assisting local police in its investigation, according to FBI Public Affairs Specialist Sandra Yi Barker. Barker said Coeur d'Alene police are the lead law enforcement agency investigating the situation.

The people who were arrested were all wearing similar clothing associated with Patriot Front, including identical insignia, and there was at least one smoke grenade in their possession, police said. They were still being processed at the time of the news conference and have not yet been identified.

White said the group was equipped with "shields, shin guards and other riot gear with them," along with papers he described as "similar to an operations plan that a police or military group would put together for an event."

The 31 individuals were arrested for conspiracy to riot, which is a misdemeanor, White said, adding the suspects came from at least 11 states.

The operation in Coeur d'Alene began when a concerned citizen informed police "approximately 20 people jumped into a U-Haul. They had shields and looked like a little army," White said.

There was no violence or significant disruption before the arrests were made, White said, adding, "Today ended up being relatively uneventful overall."

