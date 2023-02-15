6 key things to know after the toxic train derailment in Ohio

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches, on top of what has already fallen through 9 am. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&