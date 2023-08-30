A federal judge on Wednesday sided with election workers in a civil defamation suit against Rudy Guliani

District of Columbia, WA; According to CNN, A federal judge ruled in favor of two election workers in a civil defamation suit against Rudy Giuliani on August 30, 2023.
Giuliani is the former Mayor of New York City and most recently he was part of former President Donald Trump's legal team.
Giuliani and 18 others are currently facing criminal charges in a federal indictment concerning the 2020 election results in Georgia.
This civil defamation case titled Freeman versus Giuliani also stems from the 2020 election in Georgia where Giuliani claimed two election workers, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss had mishandled ballots.
On July 26, 2023, according to an article from CNN, Giuliani admitted in court that he made false statements about the election workers.
An adviser on Giuliani's team, Ted Goodman said, Giuliani didn't argue that what he said was false because he wanted to get to the legal issues in the case.
Goodman said, “Mayor Rudy Giuliani did not acknowledge that the statements were false but did not contest it in order to move on to the portion of the case that will permit a motion to dismiss,"
Goodman continued by saying, “This is a legal issue, not a factual issue. Those out to smear the mayor are ignoring the fact that this stipulation is designed to get to the legal issues of the case.”
On August 30, 2023, Federal Judge Beryl A. Howell ruled in favor of Freeman and Moss because, according to a CNN article, Giuliani "struggled to maintain access to his electronic records and couldn't adequately respond to subpoenas from attorneys for Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss as the case moved forward."
Judge Howell set a trial date for later this year or early in 2024 to determine the amount of damages Giuliani will have to pay to Freeman and Moss.
Previously, Giuliani has been ordered to pay $90,000 for Freeman and Moss' attorney fees.
Giuliani has been struggling to maintain his financial commitments according to a statement made by one of his attorneys in a New York court on August 16, 2023.
"These are a lot of bills that he's not paying," Adam Katz said.
The attorney continued by saying, "I think this is very humbling for Mr. Giuliani."