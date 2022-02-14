A pastor baptized people for decades using one wrong word. Now those are all considered invalid

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY SOUTHERLY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 020, 025, 028, 029, 037, 044, 102, 103, AND 104... The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CST this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 057, 060, and 105.Fire weather zones 043, 053, and 054. * WIND...Southerly winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are expected Tuesday afternoon. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity is expected to fall between 25 to 30 percent Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&