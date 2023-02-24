Alex Murdaugh completes testimony in trial over 2021 killings of his wife and son, court to resume Monday

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a couple hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&